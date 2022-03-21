Two trains collided in Tunisian capital, 65 injured
At least 65 people were injured in a collision between two trains in the Tunisian capital, officials said on Monday.
They said dozens of passengers were taken to hospitals after the accident in Tunis, adding that most injuries were not serious.
