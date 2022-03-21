Left Menu

Parker offers remedies in bid for EU clearance of $8.3bln Meggitt deal

U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin has offered remedies to try to secure EU antitrust approval for its 6.3 billion pound ($8.3 billion) bid for British rival Meggitt, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:27 IST
Parker offers remedies in bid for EU clearance of $8.3bln Meggitt deal
Parker-Hannifin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin has offered remedies to try to secure EU antitrust approval for its 6.3 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) bid for British rival Meggitt, a European Commission filing showed on Monday. Parker put in its offer on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended its deadline for a decision to April 11 from March 28. It is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to clear the deal, demand more, or open a four-month-long investigation.

Meggitt's customers include Boeing and Airbus. It also supplies wheel and brake systems for military fighter programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022