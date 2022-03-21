Left Menu

Two die in air accidents in India in 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:54 IST
V K Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
A total of two people have died due to air accidents in India during 2021 and 2022, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

In 2020, 27 people died due to air accidents in India, the minister said in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

''Out of 49 investigations ordered for air accidents since 2016, 43 accident investigations have been completed and only 6 investigations ordered since 2021 are in progress,'' he stated.

The number of people who died in air accidents since 2016 is 52, he noted.

The number of people who died in air accidents in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 are 3, 3, 12 and 5, respectively, he mentioned.

