Left Menu

Dodla Dairy shares jump nearly 16 pc on Sri Krishna Milks acquisition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:56 IST
Dodla Dairy shares jump nearly 16 pc on Sri Krishna Milks acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd on Monday surged nearly 16 per cent after the company acquired Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for Rs 50 crore.

The stock rallied 19.23 per cent to Rs 548 during the day on the BSE. It finally settled at Rs 528.65, a jump of 15.02 per cent.

At the NSE, it zoomed 15.96 per cent to settle at Rs 530.

Dodla Dairy Ltd had on Saturday said it has acquired Karnataka-based Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for Rs 50 crore to expand its business.

The company has executed an agreement with Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for the acquisition of the business as a ''going concern'' and on a slump purchase basis for consideration of Rs 50 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022