Dodla Dairy shares jump nearly 16 pc on Sri Krishna Milks acquisition

Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd on Monday surged nearly 16 per cent after the company acquired Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for Rs 50 crore.

The stock rallied 19.23 per cent to Rs 548 during the day on the BSE. It finally settled at Rs 528.65, a jump of 15.02 per cent.

At the NSE, it zoomed 15.96 per cent to settle at Rs 530.

Dodla Dairy Ltd had on Saturday said it has acquired Karnataka-based Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for Rs 50 crore to expand its business.

The company has executed an agreement with Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for the acquisition of the business as a ''going concern'' and on a slump purchase basis for consideration of Rs 50 crore.

