Left Menu

Chinese President Xi 'shocked' over plane crash; orders 'all-out search' and rescue efforts

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:11 IST
Chinese President Xi 'shocked' over plane crash; orders 'all-out search' and rescue efforts
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he was "shocked" to learn about the crash of a passenger plane with 132 people aboard on Monday and ordered an "all-out search" and rescue efforts.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, causing a mountain fire.

In his instructions issued soon after the incident, Xi said he was "shocked" to learn about the incident involving China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou, He ordered the immediate launch of emergency response, all-out search and rescue efforts and proper settlement of the aftermath, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. He said swift action should be taken to identify the cause of the crash and to strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector to ensure the absolute safety of the sector and people's lives. State-run CGTN reported that the first rescue team has reached the crash site in the remote mountains.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines changed the colour of its website to black as it prepared to announce the casualties in the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022