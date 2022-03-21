Left Menu

PhonePe announces acquisition of GigIndia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:15 IST
PhonePe announces acquisition of GigIndia
  • Country:
  • India

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Monday announced that it has acquired GigIndia, a network for freelance micro-entrepreneurs.

As part of the acquisition, GigIndia, which has 1.5 million entrepreneurs and over 100 enterprises as customers, will integrate with PhonePe, the company said in a statement.

It did not divulge the size of the buyout.

PhonePe would leverage GigIndia's network of freelance micro-entrepreneurs to help corporates and enterprises acquire more customers and scale up their distribution channels.

The acquisition will also strengthen PhonePe’s offerings and value proposition to its corporate and enterprise partners.

According to some estimates, India’s freelance community space is projected to grow to USD 20-30 billion by 2025, the release said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, ''We are excited to welcome GigIndia’s team to PhonePe and leverage their domain expertise to offer value added services to our enterprise partners, helping them scale, expand and grow their businesses.'' Sahil Sharma, CEO at GigIndia, said PhonePe is a leader in the digital payments space, and added ''we are delighted to be joining forces with them''.

''GigIndia has been a trusted partner for fast-growing enterprises across India and in PhonePe we have found a like-minded partner, who supports our vision,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022