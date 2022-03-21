Fire breaks out at SBI branch in UP's Mahoba

A fire broke out at a branch of the the State Bank of India here on Monday which damaged documents and computers, police said.

Prima facie it appears that fire broke out due to a short-circuit, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ram Pravesh Rai. The fire broke out around 11 am at the bank branch in Kabrai which damaged documents and computers, Rai said.

The fire was later doused, he said, adding that no information has been received yet about any damage to the cash in the bank.

A detailed probe is on, he added.

