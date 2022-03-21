Left Menu

German exports to Russia increased strongly before Ukraine war - stats office

Germany's exports to Russia grew sharply immediately before the war against Ukraine due to an increase in foreign trade prices, German Federal Statistics Office Destatis said on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:20 IST
  • Germany

Germany's exports to Russia grew sharply immediately before the war against Ukraine due to an increase in foreign trade prices, German Federal Statistics Office Destatis said on Monday. The exports rose 20.3% to 2.4 billion euro ($2.65 billion) in February compared to the same month a year earlier, the statistics office said in a statement.

"Foreign trade with Russia was only restricted after Russia's attack on Ukraine at the end of February 2022," the statistics office said in a statement, pointing to economic sanctions and companies stopping business activity in Russia. "The extent to which the sanctions, other measures restricting exports and non-sanctioned behaviour of market participants have affected German trade with Russia will only be visible in detail in March figures," Destatis said.

All exports to countries outside the European Union grew 11.5% compared to February 2021, the statistics office said, adding the United States was the most important trading partner with exports up 16% at 11.0 billion euros. Trade with China and Britain increased by 10% to 9.2 billion euros and 6.3% to 5.8 billion euros respectively. ($1 = 0.9065 euros)

