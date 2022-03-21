Left Menu

Bank of Ghana hikes prime interest rate to 17%, surprising market

The Bank of Ghana surprised markets by hiking its main lending rate by 250 basis points to 17% on Monday, in hopes of slowing compounding inflationary pressures that threaten to ignite a debt crisis. It is the bank's highest rate hike in more than 20 years, signalling an aggressive stance against rising inflation, a depreciating local currency and worsening investor confidence in the West African nation.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:54 IST
Bank of Ghana hikes prime interest rate to 17%, surprising market
Bank of Ghana Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bank of Ghana surprised markets by hiking its main lending rate by 250 basis points to 17% on Monday, in hopes of slowing compounding inflationary pressures that threaten to ignite a debt crisis.

It is the bank's highest rate hike in more than 20 years, signaling an aggressive stance against rising inflation, a depreciating local currency, and worsening investor confidence in the West African nation. "The uncertainty surrounding price development and its impact on economic activity is weighing down business and consumer confidence," the bank's governor, Ernest Addison, said during a news conference. "The risks to inflation are on the upside."

A Reuters poll of 10 economists, carried out last week, suggested there would be a 100 basis point hike, but that there would also be no further rate hikes this year. The bank cut its prime rate to 13.5% last May, its lowest level since early 2012, citing muted near-term inflation risks. But inflation has accelerated every month since pushing the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to bump the rate back to 14.5% four months later.

That was Ghana's first rate hike in more than three years. Monday's decision marks the first time that the bank has increased the prime rate twice in one year since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022