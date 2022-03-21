New managing director to assume charge in Suguna Foods from April

Suguna Foods, a poultry company, on Monday announced the appointment of Vignesh Soundararajan as its new managing director effective from April 1.

Vignesh would power the expansion plan of the company in the segment and focus on strengthening the footprint of the brand across the country, a press release from the company said.

The present managing director and co-founder G.B Sundararajan would continue to be associated with Suguna Foods as part of the Board, said the release. ''I am looking forward to bringing in additional innovations and retail expansion across all operations. As we move towards a brighter tomorrow, I look forward to creating a mutually beneficial future for each of our betterment. With this in mind, we have placed high value on our farmers and business associates, and we will continue to work to provide best products,'' Vignesh was quoted as saying in the release.

