Emirati cabinet authorizes crowdfunding by public and private sectors - WAM

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:13 IST
The United Arab Emirates' cabinet authorized the use of crowdfunding by both public and private sectors, the state news agency WAM said on Monday

"Crowdfunding is one of the best tools to support the financing of innovative business ideas... and it will open a door for young people and entrepreneurs," said the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, as cited by WAM.

