Left Menu

Ensure corrupt officers are penalised: CVC to banks, govt depts

Citing non-implementation of penalty against corrupt officers, the Central Vigilance Commission on Monday asked public sector banks and government departments to ensure that guilty do face the punishment, and the compliance report for 2020 and 2021 should be forwarded to the CVC latest by June 30.After completion of departmental proceedings, final orders are issued against the Charged Officer CO by the competent authority, imposing an appropriate penalty on him, if the charges against the CO are found to be proved, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:14 IST
Ensure corrupt officers are penalised: CVC to banks, govt depts
  • Country:
  • India

Citing non-implementation of penalty against corrupt officers, the Central Vigilance Commission on Monday asked public sector banks and government departments to ensure that guilty do face the punishment, and the compliance report for 2020 and 2021 should be forwarded to the CVC latest by June 30.

After completion of departmental proceedings, final orders are issued against the Charged Officer (CO) by the competent authority, imposing an appropriate penalty on him, if the charges against the CO are found to be proved, it said. The Commission and the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) are also informed about issuance of final orders, the CVC said in an order. “However, it has come to the notice of the Commission that there have been instances where even after issuance of the final orders imposing the penalty, the orders are not implemented in reality, thus making the whole process of disciplinary proceeding infructuous,” it said. The Commission has, therefore, decided that in order to ensure end to end action, the Chief Vigilance Officers of the organisations concerned should confirm about implementation of the final penalty orders issued in respect of each Charged Officer, who were found guilty, against whom advice for departmental action was tendered by the Commission, the probity watchdog said. A compliance report in this regard, for the calendar years 2020 and 2021, should be forwarded to the Commission latest by June 30, 2022, said the order issued to the secretaries of all central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

In continuation, the Chief Vigilance Officers of respective organisations should also submit an annual compliance report about implementation of final penalty orders in respect of each such charged officer, latest by 30th June of every year, for the previous calendar year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022