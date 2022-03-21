Russia's central bank reopens bond trading

Left Menu

Russias central bank has cautiously reopened bond trading on the Moscow exchange for the first time since the country invaded Ukraine.The price of Russias ruble-denominated government debt fell on Monday, sending borrowing costs higher. Stock trading has remained closed, with no word on when it might reopen.The central bank bought bonds to support prices.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:32 IST
Russia's central bank has cautiously reopened bond trading on the Moscow exchange for the first time since the country invaded Ukraine.

The price of Russia's ruble-denominated government debt fell on Monday, sending borrowing costs higher. Stock trading has remained closed, with no word on when it might reopen.

The central bank bought bonds to support prices. It has imposed wide-ranging restrictions on financial transactions to try to stabilise markets and combat the severe fallout from Western sanctions that have sent the ruble sharply lower against the US dollar and the euro.

Ratings agencies have downgraded Russia's bonds to “junk” status.

The country's finance ministry last week flirted with default by threatening to pay foreign holders of dollar bonds in massively devalued rubles before sending the money in dollars.

Stocks last traded on February 25, the day after the invasion started and sent the main stock index sharply lower.

