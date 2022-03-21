Selling family silver has become mainstay of govt: Trinamool MP Santanu Sen in Rajya Sabha

Selling the ''family silver'' has become the mainstay of this government, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen said in Rajya Sabha over the proposed disinvestment of LIC and reports about the sale of United India Insurance.

Opposing any such move, Sen accused the government of selling profitable public sector undertakings (PSUs) and said it would impact crores of customers and employees of the insurance companies.

''They are shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and then they are selling each and every ornament of Bharat Mata,'' Sen said during the discussion on two Appropriation Bills in the Upper House of Parliament.

There are four public sector companies operating in the general insurance sector -- New India Insurance Co, National Insurance Company, United India Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance.

''Out of four, three are suffering losses over the past few years,'' he said, adding that in the Monsoon Session of Parliament the government ensured the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill which allowed privatisation of these public sector insurance companies.

According to him, there are reports that the government will sell United India Insurance, which could be followed by privatisation of one or more companies.

These moves would impact crores of customers and the employees, he added.

The MP said that these assets were ''undervalued'' for certain reasons since 1956 when the LIC Act was enacted and added that when a part of these is being offered in the share market ''there is a big chance of corruption so far as the asset values are concerned''.

It would be shareholders' benefit and policy holders' loss, Sen added.

He said the central government has sought nearly Rs 5,000 crore of capital infusion in the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and recapitalisation of the public sector general insurance companies.

''We all know that NBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development) is a government setup. It was set up as a corporate body with an authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh crore and huge resources are going to be mobilised,'' he said, adding that ''it is still unclear why such an entity was created when in the past such entities have miserably failed.'' India's problem is the lack of a deep and liquid corporate bond market.

''Unless the country develops a broadly based liquid bond market, it is difficult to able to get the pool of domestic savings into infrastructure,'' Sen added.

He also said prices of products such as kerosene has gone up in last 10 days and the poor are crying.

Sen, a medical professional and a former president of the Indian Medical Association, also raised his concerns over the allocation to the health sector in the budget.

''The budgetary allocation in India (on health) is even much less than some small neighbouring countries. Quantum of increase for health allocation for 2022-23 is just .008 per cent,'' he said.

This is miserable for a sector which is on the cusp of recovery after the pandemic, he said.

Participating in the discussion on the bills, DMK MP T K S Elangovan said the government had promised in 2019 to fully implement the M S Swaminathan committee report recommending a minimum support price of 150 per cent of the cost of production of farm produce.

He also raised the issue of privatisation of LIC and said several defence production units have also been corporatised by the government as they want to sell them.

''This is the ninth budget by this government and there is no growth as promised. Everything is on paper only. Money is due to states,'' Elangovan said.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSRCP said the subsidy on agriculture has gone down and needs to be increased.

He also asked for an urgent intervention by the government to increase the local production of urea on mission mode.

John Brittas of the CPI(M) said that the advance estimates presented in the budget only present a rosy picture and tell nothing about the real growth rates in 2021-22. The informal sector has been blacked out in the budget.

''Data are used only from those firms that employ more than 20 workers... It's simply a coverup of the humongous crisis that has gripped the economy,'' he added.

M Thambidurai of the AIADMK supported the Appropriation Bills and sought more funds for roads and railways in his state Tamil Nadu.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad of the SP said jobs for the youth are getting reduced and all infrastructures such as railways and airport are being sold by this government.

Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD also raised the issue of shrinking job opportunities and said the middle class is being devastated due to rising inflation.

''If our policies are not able to generate jobs, then it's not an economic policy but a useless policy,'' he said.

