Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: PAR23 RS-FM-LD-SUPPLEMENTARY-DEMAND EPFO interest rate better than other schemes, reflects today's realities: FM in RS New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended a proposal to cut interest rate paid on employees' provident fund deposits to over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent, saying the rate is dictated by today's realities where interest rate on other small saving instruments was even lower.

DEL69 BIZ-RBI-DAS Indian economy better placed to deal with any challenge, says RBI governor Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the RBI will continue to ensure adequate liquidity to support the economy, which is facing many headwinds in the form of soaring crude oil and key commodity prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. DEL72 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee plunges by 34 paise as crude oil prices surge past USD 110/barrel Mumbai: The rupee slumped by 34 paise to close at 76.18 against the US dollar on Monday as rising crude oil prices and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

DEL62 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1 pc as oil spike raises inflation concerns Mumbai: Reversing its early gains, benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by 571 points or nearly 1 per cent at close on Monday following losses in banking, oil, FMCG and IT stocks as surging oil prices played spoilsport amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

DEL60 BIZ-LD PANEL-FARM LAWS SC-appointed panel was against repealing three farm laws New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed panel was not in favour of total repeal of the three controversial farm laws and instead had suggested leaving procurement of crops at a specified price to the states and scrapping of Essential Commodities Act, one of the three members of the panel said on Monday while releasing the committee's report.

DEL41 BIZ-LIC-IPO LIC IPO: Govt files updated draft papers with Q3 financials New Delhi: The government has filed updated draft papers with market regulator Sebi for an initial public offer of LIC, incorporating December quarter financials of the insurance behemoth, an official said on Monday. DCM28 BIZ-RUCHI SOYA-FPO Patanjali says Rs 4,300-cr Ruchi Soya FPO to open on Mar 24; sets price band at Rs 615-650 Mumbai: Patanjali Ayurved group-controlled Ruchi Soya Industries will hit the capital markets with a Rs 4,300-crore follow-on offer on March 24, making the country's largest edible oil-maker the first to be re-listed after the bankruptcy process.

DCM33 LSQ-CRYPTO-TAX Crypto mining cost not to be allowed as deduction under I-T Act: FinMin New Delhi: Infrastructure cost incurred in the mining of cryptocurrencies or any virtual digital assets will not be allowed as deduction under the income tax act, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

DEL87 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 26; silver jumps Rs 173 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained marginally by Rs 26 to Rs 51,400 per 10 grams in line with firm international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

