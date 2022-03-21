Left Menu

Indonesia to lift quarantine rules for overseas tourists

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:47 IST
Indonesia to lift quarantine rules for overseas tourists
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia will lift all quarantine requirements for overseas visitors entering the country, its tourism minister said on Monday, two years after it imposed border restrictions due to COVID-19.

Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said foreign tourists will still be required to have a negative PCR test before entering the country. Quarantine requirements will be lifted from Tuesday, he added.

Indonesia had already implemented a two-week trial of quarantine-free travel in Bali, Batam and Bintan islands, where coronavirus numbers have been falling.

The government hopes the easing of travel restrictions will boost the number of foreign tourist this year to over three million.

This month, Indonesia also lifted the negative COVID-19 test result as a requirement for domestic flights.

Indonesia reported on Monday 4,699 new coronavirus infections and 154 deaths in the last 24-hour period. Case numbers have dropped by more than 90 per cent from their peak in mid-February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022