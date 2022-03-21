Left Menu

Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana assumes charge as GOC of Gajraj Corps

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:24 IST
Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana on Monday assumed charge as the General Officer in Command of the Gajraj Corps at its headquarters here, as per an official statement.

Lt Gen Rana, an infantry officer, is an alumnus of the National Defence College in India, CESDEN in Madrid, Spain and National Defense University in the US He succeeded Lt Gen Ravin Khosla.

Lt Gen Rana has commanded an Infantry Brigade in counter insurgency operations and an Infantry Division along the Line of Actual Control for which he has been awarded with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Yudh Seva Medal (YSM).

Lt Gen Khosla had served more than a year as the GOC at Tezpur, augmenting its operational capabilities, both in conventional operations, as well as in the counter insurgency operations in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Unified Command HQ mechanism, he was the chairman of the Operational Group, which was responsible for executing the counter insurgency operations in Assam, the statement said.

