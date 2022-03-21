Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

A Lebanese judge on Monday said she had charged the country's central bank governor with illegal enrichment and money laundering during Lebanon's economic meltdown.

Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court, said Governor Riad Salameh's brother Raja Salameh, who was detained last week, was also charged with taking part in the crimes.

Aoun, who also ordered the brother's assets be frozen, said the Salameh brothers and Ukrainian citizen Anna Kosakova had formed three illusive companies in France to buy property there.

Aoun said last week that Riad Salameh had used his brother to buy real estate in France worth nearly USD12 million.

Kosakova, who lives in France, reportedly has a daughter from Salameh.

The move came as the banking sector went on a two-day strike on Monday to protest recent moves by Lebanon's judiciary against local lenders.

The protest by the banks came after Aoun last week froze the assets of six of Lebanon's largest banks and those of their board of directors as she investigated possible transfers of billions of dollars abroad as they imposed informal capital controls.

Riad Salameh, who has headed the central bank for three decades, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He did not show up Monday morning for questioning by Aoun.

Raja Salameh, who was detained Thursday, will remain in custody.

The judge's charges stem from a lawsuit filed against the Salamehs by a group of lawyers who accuse the governor of corruption.

In January, Aoun imposed a travel ban and froze some of the assets of the 71-year-old governor. He is also being investigated in several European nations, including Switzerland and France, for potential money laundering and embezzlement.

Riad Salameh had steered Lebanese finances since 1993, through post-war recovery and bouts of unrest. Once praised as the guardian of Lebanon's financial stability, he has drawn increasing scrutiny since the small country's economic meltdown began in late 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)