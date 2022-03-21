SUD Life, Vakrangee join hands to sell insurance policies in smaller towns

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life) will tap customers living in smaller towns and rural areas through a partnership with Vakrangee.

SUD Life is a joint venture between Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Dai-ichi Life Japan.

The partnership with the fintech player, which is at the forefront driving financial inclusion and social inclusion through its network of kendras, aims to increase company's footprints and provide insurance services till the last mile across Bharat, SUD Life said in a release.

The partnership of SUD Life, having more than 1.3 crore customers, with Vakrangee, currently having 19,230 kendras, mostly in tier 5 and 6 towns, will help the insurer expand its base in the interior areas of the country, it added.

''With the help of Nextgen Vakrangee kendras network, SUD life has created an opportunity to increase the organisations' footprints and penetrate its services more into unbanked and underbanked areas and will make India more secured'', Abhay Tewari, MD & CEO of SUD Life, said.

Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO of Vakrangee said, ''with this partnership, we continue to expand the bouquet of services available at our Vakrangee kendras and the BharatEasy Super App. These Nextgen outlets have evolved into an exclusive digital convenience store model providing access to multi line of products and services''. PTI KPM RAM

