Train coach with 90 onboard derails at Tatanagar station, none injured
A coach of a train with 90 people on board derailed at Tatanagar station in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Monday, the railways said.
No one was injured in the incident that happened around 4.17 pm when Mumbai CSMT-Howrah weekly superfast express was entering platform 4, it said.
Coach D1 -- which was second in position from the rear -- derailed, the railways said.
All the passengers were later accommodated in alternative coaches as the train departed the station at 6.40 pm, it said.
Arrangements of snacks and mineral water were made at the station for the affected passengers, the railways said.
