FutureCure Health secures Rs 30 crore in series A funding

Health tech startup FutureCure Health has secured around USD 4 million about Rs 30.4 crore in series A funding round from RVCF India Growth Fund, Unicorn India Ventures, Kotak Investment Advisor Limited, and other investors, the company said on Monday.The company plans to use the funds for developing technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases like migraine, dizziness etc, for FDA approvals and for global expansion.FutureCure is developing cutting-edge technologies to diagnose and treat chronic diseases like migraine, dizziness, etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:59 IST
Health tech startup FutureCure Health has secured around USD 4 million (about Rs 30.4 crore) in series A funding round from RVCF India Growth Fund, Unicorn India Ventures, Kotak Investment Advisor Limited, and other investors, the company said on Monday.

The company plans to use the funds for developing technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases like migraine, dizziness etc, for FDA approvals and for global expansion.

''FutureCure is developing cutting-edge technologies to diagnose and treat chronic diseases like migraine, dizziness, etc. FutureCure plans to launch various technologies for migraine patients, including wearable neuromodulation and biofeedback devices. In addition, the digital therapeutics app will help identify the triggers using AI and help manage lifestyle changes,'' Futurecure Rajneesh Bhandari said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

