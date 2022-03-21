Business briefs Kotak Securities launches no brokerage plan for youngsters Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI)'

Kotak Securities has launched a no-brokerage plan for traders aged below 30 years at a one-time annual fee of Rs 499. The new plan offers trading across equity, currency, commodity and F&O segments without any fee, the brokerage firm said.

New clients opting for the plan will also get vouchers worth Rs 1,998 post-on-boarding, said MD and CEO Jaideep Hansraj.

As of December 2021, Kotak Securities has 153 branches, 1,443 franchisees and satellite offices across 382 cities with 31 lakh client base. ** * ** Maharashtra partners with Khan Academy for maths learning * Maharashtra's school education and sports department has partnered with Khan Academy India to enhance maths learning for students across grades 1-10 in government schools.

As per the agreement, 488 model schools in the state will be empowered with new maths content and advanced online resources in the the first phase. Teachers in these schools will be trained to leverage online resources and offer personalised learning experience based on the progress of students, the not-for-profit organisation said in a statement. As a part of this partnership, Khan Academy team is working with the government to educate over 2,000 teachers, 36 district nodal officers and 488 principals on using the academy's content and effectively implement personalised maths learning in classrooms. Khan Academy is supported by Tata Trusts and SBI Foundation, among others. *** Dalmia Bharat, culture ministry tie up for Red Fort festival New Delhi: Dalmia Bharat in collaboration with the Union culture ministry will organise a 10-day festival at the Red Fort beginning March 25.

Dalmia Bharat, which has the mandate to maintain the iconic 17th-century monument in the national capital, said in a statement that the event will feature a spectacular thematic cultural fusion, showcasing the nation's rich history and a kaleidoscopic diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine and more.

''We hope that this (event) will enable visitors, and especially our youth, to build connections between our nation's current progress and our ancient glory by understanding values that are India-centric as well as globally relevant,'' said Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat.

The festival is part of the nation-wide celebrations of 75 years of India's independence. Dalmia Bharat was selected by the Union tourism ministry in September 2017 as a 'monument mitra' to adopt and develop tourist amenities at the Red Fort in collaboration with the culture ministry and the Archaeological Survey of India.

