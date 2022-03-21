Left Menu

Russia's largest airport furloughs some workers, freezes hiring

Russia's largest airport, Moscow's Sheremetyevo, said on Monday it had furloughed a fifth of its staff and frozen further recruitment as passenger traffic plunged due to Western sanctions. Sanctions have also cut off supplies of most aircraft and spare parts to Russia. "From March 16, some employees of Sheremetyevo International Airport were furloughed," it said, adding that they would be paid two-thirds of their wages.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:30 IST
Russia's largest airport furloughs some workers, freezes hiring

Russia's largest airport, Moscow's Sheremetyevo, said on Monday it had furloughed a fifth of its staff and frozen further recruitment as passenger traffic plunged due to Western sanctions. The United States and Europe have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, prompting Moscow to retaliate by imposing the same measure. Sanctions have also cut off supplies of most aircraft and spare parts to Russia.

"From March 16, some employees of Sheremetyevo International Airport were furloughed," it said, adding that they would be paid two-thirds of their wages. Sheremetyevo, one of the busiest airports in Europe before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, had cast itself as a transit hub linking east and west.

The airport closed two of its five passenger terminals on March 15 and has taken one of its runways out of service, citing "enforced restrictions on international air transport". The company has also temporarily frozen all its investment projects.

Privately-owned Ural Airlines, one of Russia's largest carriers, also said last week that it had been forced to furlough some of its staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022