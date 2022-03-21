Left Menu

Nagpur: Man killed as two motorcycles collide

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:51 IST
Nagpur: Man killed as two motorcycles collide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man died after two motorcycles collided near Khadgaon Road T-point in Wadi area of Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased. identified as Nitin Tarekar, was killed after his motorcycle was hit by another two-wheeler, a Wadi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022