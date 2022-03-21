Nagpur: Man killed as two motorcycles collide

A 43-year-old man died after two motorcycles collided near Khadgaon Road T-point in Wadi area of Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased. identified as Nitin Tarekar, was killed after his motorcycle was hit by another two-wheeler, a Wadi police station official said.

