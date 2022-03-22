Left Menu

Boeing CEO offers 'full support' for China aviation crash probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 04:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 04:27 IST
Boeing CEO offers 'full support' for China aviation crash probe
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees on Monday that the planemaker has offered the full support of its technical experts in the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines 737-800 airplane.

Calhoun said in an email to employees he was limited by what Boeing could say about the investigation being led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. "Trust that we will be doing everything we can to support our customer and the accident investigation during this difficult time, guided by our commitment to safety, transparency, and integrity at every step," Calhoun said.

