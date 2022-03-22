Hong Kong plans to relax some anti-COVID-19 measures next month, lifting a ban on flights from nine countries, reducing quarantine and reopening schools, after a backlash from business and residents. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Shanghai reported a record daily surge in local infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while closing its Disney resort until further notice. * Indonesia has removed its quarantine requirement for all arrivals from overseas.

* India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. * Japan pledged to offer Cambodia about $428 million in aid and 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme.

* Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has "basically" resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks. * South Korea reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of the country's first experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience Co Ltd.

AMERICAS * The U.S. drug regulator said on Monday a panel of independent advisers will meet on April 6 to discuss considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

* As students in Canada's most populous province return to mask-free classes after two years on Monday, one Ontario school board is facing backlash for defying the province's decision to drop masks, potentially setting the stage for a clash on a contentious pandemic issue. EUROPE

* Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* COVID-19 and lockdowns have slowed efforts to monitor and vaccinate children against other diseases such as polio, a WHO Africa coordinator told Reuters. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca said its antibody-based cocktail to prevent and treat COVID-19 retained neutralising activity against Omicron coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant, in an independent lab study. * COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risks for rare neurological conditions among more than 8 million people who had received at least one dose of a vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, according to researchers.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stocks declined broadly while oil prices and Treasury yields pushed higher on Monday as investors refocused on risks from conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions on inflation.

* The recent COVID-19 surge across China is likely to have a minimal impact on its GDP this year, two brokerages said, adding it could hurt demand for some commodities. (Compiled by Uttaresh.V and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)