PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 22

- Prologis enters hunt for Blackstone's 21 billion euros warehouse portfolio https://on.ft.com/3tpstnP - Berkshire Hathaway to pay $12 billion for U.S. conglomerate Alleghany https://on.ft.com/3D4iZlk

- Evraz says bond payment blocked over Abramovich sanctions https://on.ft.com/36yRgwM - UK government prepares to rescue Gazprom's British energy unit https://on.ft.com/3ttIZmR

- Crypto ads face increased scutiny https://on.ft.com/3wmI4Xj Overview

- Prologis Inc, the world's biggest warehouse owner, has launched a bid to buy Blackstone Inc's portfolio of logistics properties in what would be the largest ever private real estate deal, in a sector where the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in online shopping have pushed values up sharply. - Warren Buffett has dipped into Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $147 billion cash pile for a $12 billion deal to purchase Alleghany, an insurance to toy manufacturing conglomerate, ending an acquisition drought that had concerned Berkshire shareholders.

- Evraz plc, the London-listed steelmaker part-owned by Roman Abramovich, said it has been blocked from making an interest payment on one of its bonds in a move it believes is related to UK sanctions against the Russian-Israeli billionaire. - The UK government is on standby to rescue Gazprom PAO's UK energy supply arm within weeks if the company fails to find a buyer, according to government and industry figures.

- The UK advertising regulator is intensifying its scrutiny of ads for high-risk cryptocurrencies as the sector waits for the Financial Conduct Authority to assume new oversight powers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

