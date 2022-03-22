Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 165 points
Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex plunged by 164.59 points and Nifty down by 42.30 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 164.59 points or 0.29 percent at 57127.90 at 9.45 am.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17075.30 at 9.45 am, down by 42.30 points or 0.25 percent.
