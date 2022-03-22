Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 165 points

Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex plunged by 164.59 points and Nifty down by 42.30 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 09:58 IST
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 164.59 points or 0.29 percent at 57127.90 at 9.45 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17075.30 at 9.45 am, down by 42.30 points or 0.25 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

