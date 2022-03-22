China stocks subdued as investors weigh Fed stance; Alibaba lifts Hang Seng

China stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with investors mulling over the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish statement and awaiting policy easing after it was flagged by authorities last week. E-commerce giant Alibaba's record share repurchase plan, though, lifted Hong Kong's main benchmark.

The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 4,255.29 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,258.10. The Hang Seng index climbed 1.1% to 21,461.33. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5% to 7,353.96.

** China will give nearly 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in tax rebates to domestic small firms to shore up economic stability, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Monday. ** The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also said China would take targeted measures to boost market confidence and keep capital market development stable and healthy.

** Weighing on investor sentiment, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday flagged a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, while peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were slow in progress. ** Onshore-listed shares of China Eastern Airlines slumped 6.5% while those trading in Hong Kong tumbled 5.8%, after a Boeing 737-800 of the company with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on Monday.

** The accident also sent tourism stocks down by 1.3%. The sector has already been hit by surging domestic COVID-19 cases. ** Mainland China reported 2,338 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 21, compared with 2,027 a day earlier.

** Semiconductors, machinery stocks and new energy firms retreated between 1.2% and 1.4%. ** However, real estate developers jumped 4%, and financials shares went up 1.2%.

** Alibaba Group rose 4.8% and was the biggest index point contributor to the Hang Seng benchmark. ** The company raised its share buyback programme to $25 billion, the largest ever repurchase plan, to prop up its battered shares as it fights off regulatory scrutiny and concerns about slowing growth.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.4%.

