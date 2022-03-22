Left Menu

Nissan India rolls out 50,000th unit of SUV Magnite

Magnite has so far received over 1 lakh customer bookings in domestic and export markets, Nissan India said in a statement.Commenting on the milestone, Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said, Magnite has been a core model under Nissans global transformation strategy.

Automaker Nissan India on Tuesday said it has rolled out the 50,000th unit of its SUV Magnite from the Chennai plant of the Renault-Nissan alliance. Magnite has so far received over 1 lakh customer bookings in domestic and export markets, Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on the milestone, Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said, ''Magnite has been a core model under Nissan's global transformation strategy. It is playing a key role in strengthening the company's presence in India and overseas''.

Since its launch in December 2020, 50,000 units of Magnite have been produced from the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage, the company said.

Last year, Nissan India had commenced exports of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia. It is now also available in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

