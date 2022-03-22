Canada's CP Rail and union to enter arbitration, resume operations
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have reached an agreement to enter binding arbitration and return to work on Tuesday, the country's second-biggest railroad operator said in a tweet.
