Canada's CP Railway, union agree to binding arbitration, resume operations

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway and union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have agreed to a binding arbitration over a labour dispute, allowing for operations to resume from Tuesday at the country's second-largest railroad.

CP halted operations and locked its workers out early on Sunday, with each side blaming the other for a halt that could have likely disrupted shipment of key commodities at a time of soaring prices. Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr mediated the talks between CP and the union.

