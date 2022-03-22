Antaryaa launches its first retail experience center with accelerating demand for Home Interiors

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/ATK): Antaryaa Homes, an interior design and furniture company, has opened its flagship studio in the millennium city, Gurugram. Co-owned by Yuvraj Vohra and Umang Dhamija, Antaryaa is all set to offer its excellence in luxury design, decor and customized furniture in store all under one roof.

One-stop destination for top-notch, bespoke design, and decor with taylormade interiors; it caters to each and everyone's individual taste. The Visionary behind Antaryaa Homes, Yuvraj aims at delivering the finest level of makeover followed by eccentric designs laid down effortlessly. Whereas Umang, Co-founder and furniture head makes sure to achieve the best from an extensive range of aesthetically pleasing products for the patrons. Furthermore, Antaryaa has curated an exclusive collection for the studio, designs for which have been inspired by the best of the brand. The store showcases some of its collections via different setups which are segmented, decorated and furnished that reflect rooms of an abode, allowing the visitors to envision their own home within.

Antaryaa's studio has been divided into several sections, incorporating a lounge area, bar establishment, contemporary art, statuettes and more. The floors and walls feature pastel colors highlighting the decor and designs without any visual distractions. Another section boasts dining seating, with aesthetically hanging lights from the roof. The store boasts of elegant couches, nicely laden tables and an embellished wall art collection. Adding to the outlet's unique features, Antaryaa Studio also features an interactive unusual 'Three dimensional decoupage' art curated on one of its walls, introduced by cutting out elements of varying sizes from a series of identical images and layering them on top of each other, helping out customers in understanding interior styling and act as a personal guide in designing their home.

