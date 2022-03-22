S.African coal miner Thungela reports over $450 mln full year profit
22-03-2022
South Africa's thermal coal producer Thungela Resources on Tuesday reported 6.9 billion rand ($461.02 million) in full-year profit, on the back of firmer prices and improved cost management.
Thungela's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was 66.57 rand for the year ended Dec.31, up from a loss per share of 5.31 rand the previous year.
The company, which was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange last year, declared a dividend of 18 rand per share. ($1 = 14.9669 rand)
