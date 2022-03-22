IVCA Awards recognises Exemplary Performance of PE-VCs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) recognised top performers from the PE-VC ecosystem from 2021. In its 11th edition, the IVCA Conclave is India's premier private equity and venture capital event that focuses on Diverse Focus Areas encapsulating ESG, more significant fund allocations in India and India's path to the energy transition. On the final day of the Conclave, IVCA hosted the IVCA PE/VC Awards.

The Award Partner for the fifth edition of IVCA PE-VC Awards was Praxis Global Alliance and the jury comprised of Shri Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India, Anita Marangoly George, Investor, Maria Kozloski, SVP-Innovative, The Rockefeller Foundation, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Info Edge India Ltd., Vivek Pandit, Director/Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company and UK Sinha, Former SEBI Chairman. The idea behind initiating the IVCA Awards has been to showcase the stakeholders and bring more community focus on the industry by recognizing its achievements. This year, IVCA, focussed on promoting outstanding action for better Gender Diversity, Private Equity Investing, Fundraising and more.

Sequoia Capital was recognized as Best Exit Performance of the Year and Best Fundraising Performer of the Year in Venture Capital (Foreign GP). Chiratae Ventures was judged the Best Fundraising Performer of the Year in Venture Capital (Indian GP). Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds received the Exemplar Ecosystem Enabler Award while Mr Saurabh Srivastava received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The IVCA Awards also honoured Late Ajay Relan posthumously with the award of Exemplary Career in Private Equity Investing.

Multiples Equity and Warburg Pincus were recognized as the Year's Best Exit Performer in Private Equity. Outstanding Achievement of the Year - Action on Gender Diversity award was given to Elevar Equity. Omnivore was awarded Outstanding Achievement of the Year under Social Impact and ADQ was awarded the Outstanding Achievement of the Year under the New Fund category. The Private Equity - Best Fundraising Performance of the Year award was given to Kedaara Capital.

Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Director, Blume Ventures and Vice-Chairperson, IVCA said, "The IVCA Awards is in the fifth edition since its inception. We have been very mindful of how we go about the awards and Renuka Ramnath, as the Chair of the Executive Committee, has pushed the innovation beyond just the standard categories." Winners also shared their insights and experiences of their journey. Manish Kejriwal, Managing Partner/Co-founder, Kedaara Capital received - Best Fundraising Performance of the Year.

Sudhir Sethi, Co-founder and Chairman, Chiratae Ventures said, "It was a pleasure to receive this award. Thanks, especially to all our global investors and Indian investors...almost 50% of our capital comes from India." Sudhir Variyar, Managing Director and Deputy CEO, Multiples said, "Full credit to all our entrepreneurs who built great companies and created value. Once you have great companies, exits can happen."

Vikram Chogle, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus received the best exit performance of the year and Amer Al Ameri, Venture Capital & Technology, ADQ received the outstanding achievement of the year in new fund entry. Raihem Roy, Partner, Omnivore, said, "Very heartened that agriculture is getting the spotlight that it deserves. All of this goes out to the entrepreneurs and of course, to the farmers that feed us."

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds said, "I have never enjoyed being in any industry as the venture capital/private equity industry. It's got the most talented people, having a phenomenal impact on this new India. Atmanirbharta comes from the PE-VC industry." Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman, Indian Angel Network and Co-founder, NASSCOM said, "The VC ecosystem is now inhabited by absolutely outstanding individuals. It's been a great journey and I love it because what we're doing as an industry is funding startups and growth-stage companies as well."

Jyotsana Krishnan, Managing Partner, Elevar said, "It's great to have looked at portfolio companies that have reached 40 million homes, and the voice of women on the ground in underserved markets has also been extremely inspirational." Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA said, "We thank our sponsors and partners without whom none of this would have been possible."

Established, for over a decade, by industry professionals with a unified aim to drive forward Alternate capital industry in India. The IVCA (Indians Venture and Alternate Capital Association) is India's apex body representing the interests of the PE/VC industry, Real estate, Infrastructure and Credit funds, Limited Partners, Family offices & Corporate VCs. IVCA is a non-profit organization powered by its members. The member firms comprise firms from around the world including investment managers, investment advisors, general partners, funds whose sponsors are sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, national Governments, large Government entities, bilateral/multilateral financial institutions; high net worth individuals and family offices.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)