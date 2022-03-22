Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK's Capita says David Lowden to succeed Ian Powell as chairman

"Under Sir Ian, Capita has addressed its onerous and unsustainable debt and pension liabilities; become a simpler and more focused organisation; fixed its delivery performance and regained the trust of clients; and, as a result, is now growing for the first time in six years," said Jon Lewis, Capita's chief executive officer. Powell will not seek re-election at the company's annual general meeting in May. Lowden, who joined Capita as non-executive director in January 2021, will take over as chairman after the company's AGM. Lowden is currently the chairman of Diploma as well as recruiter PageGroup.

UK outsourcing firm Capita Plc said on Tuesday Chairman Ian Powell would leave the role after five years and be replaced by David Lowden.

Powell will not seek re-election at the company's annual general meeting in May. Lowden, who joined Capita as a non-executive director in January 2021, will take over as chairman after the company's AGM.

Lowden is currently the chairman of Diploma as well as recruiter PageGroup. He will hold the position at PageGroup only until the end of April.

