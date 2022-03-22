Equinix to invest over USD 9 million for expansion in Chennai

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company on Tuesday said it would invest over USD 9 million to acquire land on a long-term leasehold basis as part of its expansion and growth strategy in the city.

The parcel of land is located in State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), Siruseri on the Old Mahabalipuram Road, popularly known as the IT corridor of the city.

''With the infrastructure status for data centers recently announced by the Indian government, India is well-positioned to grow as one of the most important data center hubs in South Asia... Many of our customers are keen to expand beyond Mumbai and Chennai is often their next requested destination'', Equinix India, Managing Director, Manoj Paul said in a company statement.

''Thanks to the industries department, Government of Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, and Guidance Tamil Nadu for their support to Equinix's growth into Chennai. At Equinix we are focused on enabling digital business in the locations our customer's request'', he added.

According to Cushman and Wakefield's 2021 global data center market comparison network, Chennai was steadily emerging as a data center hub and has made it to the top 10 markets to watch in the world.

In 2021, Equinix entered India through the acquisition of two data centers in Mumbai, named MB1 and MB2. The two data centers in Mumbai are home to the digital infrastructure of numerous global organizations and provide a total of 1,350 cabinets, the statement added.

