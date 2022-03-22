Left Menu

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:00 IST
Crude oil futures gain on spot demand
Crude oil prices on Tuesday surged by Rs 212 to Rs 8,543 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 212 or 2.54 per cent to Rs 8,543 per barrel in 7,644 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.33 per cent at USD 113.61 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.45 per cent higher at USD 117.30 per barrel in New York.

