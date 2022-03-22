Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:01 IST
Zinc prices on Tuesday fell by 0.38 per cent to Rs 325.75 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 1.25 or 0.38 per cent to Rs 325.75 per kg in 700 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

