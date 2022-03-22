Left Menu

Dubai's busy airport to shut one runway for overhaul

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:02 IST
Dubai's busy airport to shut one runway for overhaul
Dubai's main airport, the world's busiest for international travel, will overhaul one of its two runways for 45 days, starting in May, the operator said on Tuesday.

The closure will likely lead to flight reductions ahead of the traditional start of the summer season.

The shutdown of the northern runway — part of a project to upgrade the airfield to ensure “safety and efficient operations” — will begin on May 9 and last until June 22, the airport said.

To reduce delays and disruption, some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city's second airport. The operator said it alerted all airlines to “plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly”.

The runway last underwent such extensive repairs in 2014, while the southern runway was similarly refurbished in 2019.

Dubai International Airport is home to Emirates, the region's largest carrier that has played a key role in positioning the emirate as a major global aviation hub.

