Aluminium futures fall on low demand

22-03-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Aluminium prices on Tuesday fell marginally by 35 paise to Rs 280.20 per kilogram in futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March declined by 35 paise or 0.12 per cent to Rs 280.20 per kg in 2,174 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants, on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

