N.Korea's Kim offers condolences to China's Xi over airliner crash

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:07 IST
Kim Jong Un Image Credit: Wikipedia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to offer condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese airliner, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

A search was underway around heavily forested slopes for victims and flight recorders from a China Eastern Airlines jet after it crashed on Monday in the mountains of southern Guangxi with 132 people on board. In a message sent on Monday, Kim expressed "deep sympathy and condolences" to Xi, victims, and their bereaved families, the official KCNA news agency said.

"He sincerely hoped that the Chinese people would eradicate the after-effects of the accident as early as possible and the bereaved family members would overcome sorrow and lead a stabilized life," it said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

