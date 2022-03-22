Continental plant crosses 50 lakh cumulative production mark for electronic brake systems

Technology company Continental on Tuesday said its Gurugram plant has crossed 50 lakh cumulative production milestone for Electronic Brake Systems (EBS).

The company said it has achieved the milestone in just five years, ensuring the production schedule remained unaffected despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EBS portfolio comprises Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for passenger cars and Anti-lock Brake Systems (ABS) for passenger cars and two-wheelers.

''Demand for our safety solutions has been growing in both local and global markets, and right now we are in a strong position to meet our customer needs and market demand,'' Continental Automotive India Head – Segments, Vehicle Dynamics and Hydraulic Brake System Krishan Kohli said in a statement.

Localisation has been another important aspect of Continental India's strategy, he added.

''We achieved the five million mark since we have been consistently increasing our manufacturing and R&D footprint in India aligned with our customer preferences and needs,” Kohli stated.

The localisation of EBS units began at the company's Gurugram plant in 2016, while the manufacturing of Electronic Control Units (ECU) for electronic stability control was set up in January 2018 at the Bengaluru plant.

Apart from catering to the leading OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in the local market, the EBS units are also exported to various Asian regions.

''What is most vital is that our electronic brake systems have directly contributed to about five million vehicles being safer today. Our target is to raise the annual EBS production capacity by 25 per cent in the next three years,” Kohli noted.

