Egypt's currency slips to 18.45-18.55 pounds to the dollar

The Egyptian pound was trading at 18.45-18.55 pounds to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday morning, down from around 18.27 late on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

On Monday Egypt allowed its currency to depreciate from 15.7 pounds to the dollar, the rate at which it had traded since November 2020.

