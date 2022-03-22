Left Menu

Arvind's board appoints Swayam Saurabh as CFO; reappoints Sanjay Lalbhai as CMD

Besides, the board also approved the reappointment of Sanjay S Lalbhai as Chairman and Managing Director CMD for a period of five years -- from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2027.Lalbhais reappointment will be subject to the approval of members of the Company, it added.Saurabh, a chartered accountant by training, has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounts, treasury, IT, administration, procurement, legal secretarial and compliances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:21 IST
Arvind's board appoints Swayam Saurabh as CFO; reappoints Sanjay Lalbhai as CMD
  • Country:
  • India

Leading textile manufacturer Arvind on Tuesday said it has appointed Swayam Saurabh as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 22.

Saurabh was earlier the CFO of ride-hailing app Ola. He will replace Jayesh Shah, who will continue as a whole-time director of the company and Group CFO, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

The board in a meeting held on Tuesday approved ''appointment of Swayam Saurabh, as the CFO of the company with effect from March 22, 2022, as a Key Managerial Personnel under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 in place of Jayesh Shah who will continue as Whole-time Director of the company and Group CFO,'' it said. Besides, the board also approved the reappointment of Sanjay S Lalbhai as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for a period of five years -- from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2027.

Lalbhai's reappointment will be ''subject to the approval of members of the Company'', it added.

Saurabh, a chartered accountant by training, has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounts, treasury, IT, administration, procurement, legal & secretarial and compliances. Before Ola, he has been the CFO of Hindustan Zinc and Phillips (Asia Pacific). He had stints with Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022