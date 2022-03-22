Arvind's board appoints Swayam Saurabh as CFO; reappoints Sanjay Lalbhai as CMD

Leading textile manufacturer Arvind on Tuesday said it has appointed Swayam Saurabh as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 22.

Saurabh was earlier the CFO of ride-hailing app Ola. He will replace Jayesh Shah, who will continue as a whole-time director of the company and Group CFO, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

The board in a meeting held on Tuesday approved ''appointment of Swayam Saurabh, as the CFO of the company with effect from March 22, 2022, as a Key Managerial Personnel under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 in place of Jayesh Shah who will continue as Whole-time Director of the company and Group CFO,'' it said. Besides, the board also approved the reappointment of Sanjay S Lalbhai as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for a period of five years -- from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2027.

Lalbhai's reappointment will be ''subject to the approval of members of the Company'', it added.

Saurabh, a chartered accountant by training, has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounts, treasury, IT, administration, procurement, legal & secretarial and compliances. Before Ola, he has been the CFO of Hindustan Zinc and Phillips (Asia Pacific). He had stints with Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro also.

