Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:24 IST
Cottonseed oil cake
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 74 to Rs 3,246 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in April traded up by Rs 74 or 2.33 per cent to Rs 3,246 per quintal with an open interest of 1,02,090 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers, mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

