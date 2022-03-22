Gateway Distriparks relists on bourses as new merged entity

Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL), a leading integrated inter-modal logistics facilitator, on Tuesday announced its relisting as a new merged entity under the same name.

The company completed its group amalgamation activities in December last year.

In a statement, the company said it has relisted as a ''new merged entity under the same name on BSE and NSE, effective with the opening of trading on March 22, 2022''.

The three group companies -- Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd and Gateway East India Pvt Ltd -- have all merged into a single entity.

For every one share of the erstwhile company, shareholders have received four shares of the newly merged company.

The combined entity now owns nine inland container depots and container freight stations across the country, and provides rail and road transportation with 31 train sets, over 500 trailers, supported by over 1.2 million square feet of warehousing space.

''This merger will enhance the value for the shareholders of the merged company, as a strong balance sheet with combined assets and cash flows will not only reduce the debt, but the company will also have cash available for expansion in new rail terminals.

''Going ahead, with the development of dedicated freight corridors across the country, a higher share of cargo will be carried over rail which will be more efficient and help India achieve its sustainability targets, in which Gateway Distriparks will play a major role,'' the company's Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Das Gupta said.

