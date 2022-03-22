Pinnacle Industries forays into EV components business

Automotive seating, interiors, and special application vehicles maker Pinnacle Industries on Tuesday announced its foray into electric vehicle (EV) components business.

As part of its strategy to become an end-to-end EV components and solutions provider, the company has introduced a range of precision EV components for two and three-wheelers, Pinnacle Industries said in a statement.

Pinnacle Industries' Head of Sales & Business Development, Bharat Pritmani, said, ''The EV ecosystem is building up fast with many two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) manufacturers coming up in different parts of the country besides major OEM's making huge expansions in this segment. He further added, ''India is the largest 2W and 3W market globally and we foresee significant growth of EV penetration in this sector.'' The company said it will produce and market precision EV components including sheet metal and tubular pipe components, body parts, seat, and battery packs for electric two and three-wheelers. With the expertise in the design, development and assembly along with manufacturing facilities in Pithampur and Pune for components for electric mobility applications, Pinnacle Industries ''aims to become an exclusive destination for end-to-end electric vehicle component requirements and solutions'', it added.

