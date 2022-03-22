Left Menu

Pinnacle Industries forays into EV components business

Automotive seating, interiors, and special application vehicles maker Pinnacle Industries on Tuesday announced its foray into electric vehicle EV components business.As part of its strategy to become an end-to-end EV components and solutions provider, the company has introduced a range of precision EV components for two and three-wheelers, Pinnacle Industries said in a statement.Pinnacle Industries Head of Sales Business Development, Bharat Pritmani, said, The EV ecosystem is building up fast with many two-wheeler 2W and three-wheeler 3W manufacturers coming up in different parts of the country besides major OEMs making huge expansions in this segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:38 IST
Pinnacle Industries forays into EV components business
  • Country:
  • India

Automotive seating, interiors, and special application vehicles maker Pinnacle Industries on Tuesday announced its foray into electric vehicle (EV) components business.

As part of its strategy to become an end-to-end EV components and solutions provider, the company has introduced a range of precision EV components for two and three-wheelers, Pinnacle Industries said in a statement.

Pinnacle Industries' Head of Sales & Business Development, Bharat Pritmani, said, ''The EV ecosystem is building up fast with many two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) manufacturers coming up in different parts of the country besides major OEM's making huge expansions in this segment. He further added, ''India is the largest 2W and 3W market globally and we foresee significant growth of EV penetration in this sector.'' The company said it will produce and market precision EV components including sheet metal and tubular pipe components, body parts, seat, and battery packs for electric two and three-wheelers. With the expertise in the design, development and assembly along with manufacturing facilities in Pithampur and Pune for components for electric mobility applications, Pinnacle Industries ''aims to become an exclusive destination for end-to-end electric vehicle component requirements and solutions'', it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022