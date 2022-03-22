Gurugram police diverts traffic as Ahirs plan protest march

Police here issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan in view of a proposed protest march on Wednesday by the Ahirs, who are demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after the community.

Members of the community will be taking out the march on the National Haighway 48.

Police issued the advisory and the diversion plan to ensure smooth traffic from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda Chowk. As per the plan, buses will not be allowed on the stretch. Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to the southern peripheral road, just before Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut), and commuters can reach their destination via Sohna Road. Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

''All traffic will be diverted at Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk/ Pataudi Road,'' DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Tomar said.

All heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take the KMP expressway from Panchgaon and Faridabad to go to Delhi.

