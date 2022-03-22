Pickyourtrail raises undisclosed funding

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:32 IST
Travel company Pickyourtrail on Tuesday said it has raised an 'undisclosed funding' to continue gaining leadership in the leisure space and be the preferred brand for new-age travellers across the world.

The funding has been raised from Cred CEO Kunal Shah, Ex Blume Ventures official Adit Parekh and IIFL Wealth Executive Director Vina Ahuja and existing investors, a company statement said here.

''The entire team has shown great resilience in having survived the pandemic despite the two year ban on international flights. The team adapted quickly and launched newer vertical like staycations, our global business and also beefed up product and technology,'' company co-founder Hari Ganapathy said.

Pickyourtrail said it has opened a new office in Dubai last week under their global expansion plans.

''The funds acquired will be used to continue gaining leadership in the leisure space and be the preferred travel brand for new-age travellers across the world,'' the company said.

Pickyourtrail co-founder Srinath Shankar said: ''There is a clear gap for a reliable global holiday travel brand and we believe that our expertise in catering to one of the most value conscious customer segments puts us in a unique position to build out that band with our market leading technology.'' GoFrugal Technologies CEO Kumar Vembu said, ''...with the macro conditions for travel getting better, I am confident of them growing exponentially over the next few years''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

